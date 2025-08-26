FAW Trucks Southern Africa expands flagship JH6 range with two powerful new models

715 words

Building on the unprecedented success of its iconic JH6 500FT-AMT series, FAW Trucks Southern Africa is proud to introduce two new heavy-duty models to its flagship JH6 range: the JH6 33.460FT-AMT and JH6 28.550FT-AMT.

Designed for superior performance, durability, and efficiency, these models highlight FAW’s dedications to delivering world-class commercial vehicles tailored to Africa’s toughest transport challenges.

A legacy of success

The JH6 500FT-AMT has been a game-changer in Southern Africa’s heavy-duty truck market, driving exponential sales growth and significantly increasing FAW’s market share over the past two years. Renowned for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and operator comfort, the JH6 500FT-AMT has set a new benchmark in the industry. The new additions to the JH6 Flagship Range are engineered to uphold this legacy, offering enhanced power, advanced technology, and unmatched durability. This strategic offering ensures customers across the logistics and freight industry have access to optimally powered solutions for every application, solidifying FAW’s reputation as the go-to provider for tailored horsepower options and seamless fleet integration in the region.

Introducing the new JH6 models

JH6 33.460 FT-AMT engine: High-performance 9.5-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel (338 kW @ 1,900 rpm, 2,150 Nm @ 1,000–1,400 rpm).

Transmission: Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) for seamless gear shifts and reduced driver fatigue.

Payload & GCM: Optimised for heavy freight with a 33-ton GCM and superior gradeability.

Safety: Full air brakes with ABS, advanced driver assistance systems, and reinforced chassis for extreme load conditions.

JH6 28.550FT-AMT

Engine: Upgraded 8.5-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged diesel (407kW @ 1,800 rpm, 2,600 Nm @ 1,300–1,600 rpm).

Fuel efficiency: Optimised combustion technology for lower operating costs.

Versatility: Ideal for construction, mining, and regional logistics with a 28-ton GCM.

Setting a new standard in safety and driver confidence

At the forefront of heavy-duty trucking safety, the JH6 28.550FT-AMT includes a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems as standard. A 360-degree round view camera monitoring system delivers unparalleled visibility, significantly reducing blind spots and enhancing driver awareness in every scenario, from busy urban sites to remote construction areas.

Key safety specifications include

ECAS (Electronically Controlled Air Suspension): Automatically regulates suspension for optimal ride comfort and load stability.

AEBS (Advanced Emergency Braking System): Actively intervenes to prevent or mitigate collisions, alerting the driver and applying braking force when necessary.

EBS (Electronic Braking System): Provides precise, responsive braking control, integrating with other safety systems for enhanced performance.

ESC (Electronic Stability Control): Directly combats rollover risk and loss of control, helping maintain stability in difficult driving conditions.

FCW (Forward Collision Warning): Continuously scans the road ahead, alerting the driver of potential collision risks.

LDWS (Lane Departure Warning System): Notifies the driver if the vehicle unintentionally drifts from its lane, a crucial aid on long-haul journeys.

A benchmark for modern trucking in Southern Africa

With innovative safety technologies, operational efficiency, and driver comfort at its core, the new FAW JH6 28.550FT-AMT represents the next evolution in dependable transport solutions. The comprehensive safety package and standard 360-degree camera system not only protect drivers but also support fleet owners in meeting the highest standards of operational safety and efficiency in the industry.

Enhanced driver comfort for every journey

Understanding the demands of long hours on the road, the FAW JH6 28.550FT-AMT is designed with a focus on driver comfort and convenience. The spacious, ergonomically crafted cabin comes standard with premium features including a built-in refrigerator, ideal for keeping refreshments and meals fresh on long hauls, and a high-performance air conditioning system that ensures a pleasant interior climate regardless of external weather conditions. These thoughtful additions adds to driver wellbeing, making every journey safer, more productive, and enjoyable.

Built for Africa, backed by excellence

Like the JH6 500FT-AMT, the new models are designed to withstand Africa’s harsh operating conditions while delivering maximum uptime and cost efficiency. Key features include:

Reinforced chassis: High-tensile steel construction for exceptional durability.

Advanced telematics: Real-time fleet monitoring and diagnostics.

Driver-centric cab: Enhanced visibility, reduced NVH (noise, vibration, harshness), and premium interiors.

“The success of the JH6 500FT-AMT has proven that FAW’s heavy-duty trucks are the preferred choice for businesses demanding reliability and performance,” said Mr. Jian Yang, CEO of FAW Trucks Southern Africa.

“With the launch of these additional new models, we’re extending that legacy and offering our clients even more power, efficiency, and comfort to keep Africa’s economy moving forward.”

Source: FAW Trucks