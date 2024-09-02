FAW Trucks Southern Africa champions female leadership in the automotive industry

One of the core value propositions upon which the FAW brand has been built, is the significant initiative to promote gender diversity and inclusion. FAW Trucks Southern Africa is empowering women to shape the future of the commercial vehicle industry. By trailblazing the way forward and promoting female leadership, the company is redefining traditional stereotypes within the automotive and commercial sectors.

Addressing gender disparities in the workplace

Despite progress, women in South Africa continue to face significant challenges in the workplace. According to the Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey for Q2 2023, only 54.3% of women of working age participate in the labour force, compared to 64.9% for men, reflecting a gender gap of 10.6 percentage points. These statistics highlight the critical need for organisations to prioritise gender equality and empower women across various sectors.

FAW trailblazers in leadership

During the month of August where much needed focus is placed on elevating the significant role females in our local and global communities, we shine a spotlight on the remarkable women of FAW Trucks Southern Africa who all exemplify strength, leadership, innovation and the drive to keep Making It Happen.

Ladies in Faw leadership

Sue-Ellen Sevenster, F&I Sales Manager: With unwavering determination, Sue-Ellen breaks boundaries and sets new standards in a traditionally male-dominated field. She asserts, “There’s something special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world,” embodying the spirit of empowerment that FAW champions.

Puveshni Naidoo, F&I General Manager: Puveshni leads with quiet confidence and purposeful action, demonstrating that true leadership is not about volume but impact. She believes, “Quiet confidence means choosing to speak with purpose, not noise,” and her approach inspires those around her to strive for excellence.

Kirsha Krishna, Brand Manager: Kirsha’s infectious energy not only drives her own success but also uplifts her colleagues. She encourages others by saying, “Aim to always cultivate the type of energy that adds value to not only your own goals but also inspires those you mentor,” showcasing the collaborative spirit that FAW fosters.

Empowering women across all levels

FAW Trucks Southern Africa recognises that empowering women is essential for driving innovation and success. Beyond leadership, the organisation is proud to have numerous women in various vital driving roles and teams, ensuring the seamless operation of the business and contributing to overall efficiency and customer satisfaction.

A commitment to quality and diversity

As FAW Trucks Southern Africa continues to set new benchmarks in the automotive industry, they remain dedicated to promoting gender equality and diversity within the workforce. The commitment to these principles is reflected in the leadership structure and the supportive environment they cultivate for all employees.

Celebrating Women’s month

FAW Trucks Southern Africa celebrates the incredible women who lead and support in driving the brand forward. The recognition of their contribution as leaders, team members, mothers and nurturers is valued beyond compare. Their achievements are a testament to the progress the company has made in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workplace. Together, everyone can continue to break barriers and build a more inclusive future for all.

Source: FAW Trucks