FAW Trucks SA celebrates three decades of excellence in the Southern African market

Leading Global Player, FAW SA, Marks 30 years of delivering innovative commercial vehicle solutions

Johannesburg, South Africa – FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (PTY) Ltd, a prominent global player in commercial vehicle manufacturing, proudly celebrates a significant milestone – 30 years of unwavering commitment to the South African market. This remarkable achievement underscores the brand’s enduring relevance and importance within the local industry, as well as its substantial contribution to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

Since establishing its presence in South Africa in 1994, FAW Trucks SA has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses nationwide. The brand’s steadfast dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has not only benefited the company but has also played a pivotal role in boosting the nation’s economic landscape.

Mr Jian Yang, CEO of FAW Trucks SA remarked, “Reaching this 30-year milestone is a testament to FAW Trucks SA’s resilience, adaptability, and commitment to excellence. Our journey in the South African market has been one of continuous growth, driven by our unwavering focus on delivering cutting-edge commercial vehicle solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

FAW Trucks SA has etched its name in the chronicles of South Africa’s automotive industry over the past 30 years. Among its standout accomplishments is the construction of a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Coega, Port Elizabeth. This sprawling 30,000 square meter facility, built at a staggering cost of R600 million, is one of the largest investments by a Chinese company in the country. This monumental endeavour underscores FAW Trucks SA’s unwavering commitment to bolstering the local economy and generating employment opportunities.

FAW Trucks SA’s Coega plant marked milestones in 2021 and 2022. In April 2021, the 7,000th locally assembled vehicle rolled out. The following year, the 10,000th unit came off the line.

The company also celebrated success with its Flagship JH6 28.500FT model that was launched in 2021. The model also hit record sales in 2023 with the 1000th JH6 unit being sold.

These accomplishments show FAW Trucks SA’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer needs, while growing the local automotive industry.

Furthermore, FAW Trucks SA took the top spot in the Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) segment of the local market for the first time in the first quarter of 2021, solidifying its position as a market leader in the industry.

With an extensive dealer network, service centres, highly trained personnel, and a steady supply of parts, FAW Trucks SA has consistently provided unparalleled support and peace of mind to its customers across the nation. FAW Trucks SA has solidified its nationwide presence, underpinned by an extensive dealer network, service centres, highly trained personnel, and a robust supply of parts. This strategic positioning has enabled the brand to deliver unrivalled support and assurance to its customers across the country.

With over 30 independent sales and service dealerships strategically located in major and minor metropolitan areas, industrial hubs, and key towns along major routes, FAW Trucks SA is poised to capitalise on its burgeoning sales momentum. This strategic footprint has played a pivotal role in the brand’s impressive sales success, particularly since taking the top spot in the heavy commercial vehicle (EXHCV) segment of the local market earlier this year. By concentrating its presence in areas such as transport and logistics, agriculture, mining, and construction, FAW Trucks SA has positioned itself to cater to diverse market demands effectively.

FAW Trucks SA’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services is unwavering, with each facility dedicated to upholding these standards. Moreover, in 2023, the company launched a CRM support department, enhancing customer service and support for its nationwide network.

“As we look ahead, FAW Trucks SA remains steadfastly focused on our trajectory towards continued growth and success,” Mr Yang added. “We are poised to forge ahead with full steam, exploring new horizons and expanding our footprint in the commercial vehicle sector while maintaining our commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions.”

As one of the only commercial OEMS with a full range of product offering from small to extra-heavy, FAW Trucks SA is well-positioned to lead the way in shaping the future of commercial transportation in South Africa and beyond. As the brand enters its fourth decade in the local market, it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and driving industry advancements.