FAW JH6 28.500: The truck making a splash in Nepomuceno Logistics’ business

Plenty of power, yet with a modest appetite for diesel. That is the balance that the JH6-range from FAW provides for fleet owners. Already this model has proven to many fleet owners across Southern Africa that it is a reliable truck worth investing in.

“We introduced the JH6 28.500 models to our fleet thanks to a recommendation made by our client, South African Breweries,” Ricardo (Ricky) Valongo, Operations Manager for Nepomuceno Logistics, says. “They were curious to see if it is really true that these trucks have low fuel consumption and the prowess a powerful truck needs to transport interlinks.”

With this advice, Ricky added ten of these FAW trucks to the Nepomuceno Logistics operation.

Hard working trucks for quickly growing businesses

Nepomuceno logistics is a growing South-African division of a Brazilian company.

“We were provided an opportunity to come to South Africa and handle logistics for South African Breweries through the relationship they have with InBev in Brazil,” Ricky explains. “We currently service three sites for SAB. These are Rustenburg, Baragwanath and El-road DC depots. Soon we shall also service Mafikeng, Hartswater, Welkom, Potchefstroom and Kimberley. Other opportunities in Africa are also available to us thanks to our relationship with SAB.”

He explains that they chose the FAW JH6 28.500 because of the capacity and size of the truck. “These trucks pull our interlink trailers with ease.”

The Nepomuceno logistics fleet consists of 107 trucks operating for SAB, but they will add more as this business grows. Of the 107, ten are FAW JH6 28.500s.

“In the future, we would like to branch out to other sectors,” he mentions. “Our parent company has various areas that they service such as the petrochemical, beverages, agriculture, and parts and services. If we move into other sectors here, it will be similar industries too.

Everything Nepomuceno Logistics needed in a truck

The characteristics that initially attracted SAB and Ricky to the JH6-range was its power, fuel consumption, reliability and service.

“When it comes to reliability, my experience is that performance is always fuel-efficient – even if have only been part of the operation since January 2024,” Ricky says.

“We have four brands in our fleet, of which FAW is the most recent addition. We have thus far been very happy with their performance.”

Dealers who love to serve

The dealer serving Nepomuceno Logistics is Choice Diesel. “We are happy with how they assisted us during the purchasing process and with their aftersales service. Their assistance with getting the trucks registered was a big help to us. Delivery with the paperwork was a tremendous help in getting these units working in our operation as soon as possible,” Ricky tells. “The aftersales service provided by Choice Diesel and FAW has been excellent. We are happy, not only with the initial service they provided, but also with the way they handled any challenges since the inception of these trucks into our fleet.

“We recommend these models to other fleet owners due to the aftersales service, reliability and fuel consumption that will meet their needs.”

If you want a truck that gives you unmatched fuel consumption, expert handling capabilities and endless reliability, you should ask FAW about the JH6 28.500 model. Contact them on (+27)87-700-2810. You can also visit their website at www.fawtrucksa.co.za