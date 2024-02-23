Every braai is a breeze with the Braai Butler | Blue Swallow Catering

Blue Swallow has recently launched a product called the Braai Butler. This little, adjustable braai grid is small enough to wedge in anywhere when traveling but can still hold a kilogram of boerewors or four braaibroodjies.

When purchasing this braai grid, you also receive a display bowl with a clip-on lid, soak powder solution and soft brush.

When you are done with your braai, you put one scoop of the soak solution, hot water and the grid inside the bowl and soak it overnight. Tomorrow morning you can wash it with the soft brush that also comes with it.

Order yours now at www.blueswallow.co.za or send an email to sales@blueswallow.co.za.