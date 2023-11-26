Emerging farmers in Zimbabwe urged to take agriculture seriously

Young emerging farmers in Zimbabwe are showing increasing interest in venturing into agriculture, but the hurdles that lie ahead are making it difficult for them to make headway.

Youth organisations representing young farmers are expressing concern about the lack of proper mentorship, as well as access to land and loans from financial institutions among other things and regard these as major challenges.

Zimbabwe has one of the largest youth demographics on the continent and the government has earmarked young people as the drivers of the country’s economic ambitions.

Encouraged by government policies that seek more inclusion in the agriculture sector, young people have in recent years joined the bandwagon to take up farming as a full-time occupation. However, this is not the calling for those looking for quick returns, says Joseph Kakoto, president of the Zimbabwe Young Farmers Association for Sustainable Development.

“We don’t have permanent land to exercise agriculture activities hence we regard joint ventures and contract farming as a means to neutralise the problem. There is also no substantive support from other agriculture organisations, and neither from the ministry in empowering the young farmers,” Joseph said.



Zimbabwe has a long history of beneficiaries of the land reform programme who received land but failed to utilise it, resulting in the government repossessing the farms.

Some of the beneficiaries became known as “cell phone farmers” as they lived in the cities and would call their farm workers over the phone to check on farming activities.

Joseph Kakoto believes that with adequate title to land, young farmers are equal to the task of utilising land to its full use and contributing to the country’s gross domestic product.

“Farming is for people ready to play with mud,” Joseph reckons.

The Zimbabwe Young Association for Sustainable Development is involved in training young emerging farmers, helping them realise their full potential, introducing them to markets and ensuring the viability of their businesses.

“We are trying to include the open view of business in agriculture by bringing essential knowledge to young people,” Joseph said.

“Even those who are already in agriculture production still do not meet the requirements to access loans such as collateral. We have also seen that without mentorship, there is no financial discipline as some tend to squander the little money they have instead of reinvesting in their agriculture projects because they don’t understand that farming is a capital-intensive venture,” he added.

According to some statistics, about fifty-seven per cent of women aged between twenty and thirty-one are farmers, while men represent forty-seven per cent of the same age bracket.

Tapping into these numbers, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) teamed up with local farmer unions to launch the Young Farmers Innovation Lab to introduce young farmers to new innovations that will improve participation and production.

According to the Young Farmers Innovation Lab brief, the project aims to help make farming a viable business as in the past agriculture was treated as a hobby.

Government initiatives, such as Agriculture My Future Our Future, launched in July this year also bear testimony to the commitment of the agriculture ministry to co-opt young people into the sector.

According to ministry officials, Agriculture My Future Our Future seeks “to promote agricultural production, productivity and profitability”.

“The youths are trained in theories and practices of agriculture, innovation and entrepreneurship, the agrarian history of Zimbabwe, how to register and start a company or business, farming as a business, markets and marketing, value addition, agricultural policies formulated by Government, the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and our own V30 Accelerator model and aligning these to Zimbabwe’s policy strategic direction as the nation moves towards Vision 2030,” said an agriculture ministry media brief after the launch of the initiative.

“Young farmers who are taking up farming seriously are interested in value addition and are passionate about growing crops that will make it to the market,” Joseph said.

Yet beyond structural challenges, Joseph says young people who enter the sector tend to think farming is easy, thereby effectively setting themselves up for failure.

“Agriculture is a patient venture,” he concluded.