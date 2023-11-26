Drotsky S and T-range hammermills put to the test: The results will amaze you!

Drotsky has been manufacturing hammer mills and feed mixers since 1962. As a South African company our machines are built with African conditions in mind. Drotsky is committed to Africa and tackles milling HEAD-ON!

Izak Wolfaardt, Mechanical Engineer at Drotsky says: “We are committed to providing our customers with the best hammermills in Africa. Our high-quality hammermills can be used to grind almost any dry substance/product from a coarse state to a fine personal specification for human and animal consumption.”

When deciding on a hammermill it is important to decide what you want to mill, and whether you have sufficient electrical connections according to the requirements of the machine.

Izak takes us through the important steps to follow if you consider milling at home with your own hammermill.

Step 1: Ensure that your machine is placed on a stable working platform prior to the milling process and wear your PPE (personal protective equipment) throughout the process.

Step 2: Determine what you want to mill, and what size sieve you will need to mill the specific product.

Step 3: Once the product and sieve has been identified, ensure that you connect the sieve to the hammermill, ensuring that all steps are safely followed and implemented.

Step 4: Ensure that your machine is connected to an electrical port, and in a working condition. After testing your machine, ensure that it is switched off again.

Step 5: After you’ve identified the product that you want to mill, connect a bag or any container in which you want to collect your raw product into. Ensure that the container is placed underneath the hammermill, to catch up the milled product.

Step 6: Pour the raw product that you want to mill into the feeder of the hammermill.

Step 7: Switch on the hammermill, and ensure that the raw product is flowing into the feeder. After all the raw material has been milled, switch the hammermill off.

Step 8: Collect the raw material from the container, and remove it from underneath the hammermill.

Step 9 & 10: Clean the hammermill afterwards by switching it on and ensure that all the particles left behind are blown out, switch the hammermill off again. Clean the hammermill thoroughly and disconnect the sieve. Disconnect your hammermill from the electrical port and ensure that everything is stored safely.

We’ve put Drotsky’s S8 and T2 hammermills to the test by milling several products to see what the end products look like. We milled casava, beans, lupines, baobab, masala, cinnamon, coriander, chili, rusks and sugar.

The results were as follow:

Baobab being milled with the Drotsky S8 hammermill, and the end product.

Raw cinnamon sticks were milled with Drotsky’s S8 hammermill and the results were perfectly fine milled cinnamon powder.

Next up we milled sugar with the S8 hammermill, resulting in smooth, fine, snow-white castor sugar.

Think your product is fine enough? Think again. Even the finest material can be milled to a finer texture with Drotsky’s hammermills. We’ve milled Masala with the S8 hammermill, and the result was even finer masala!

The next challenge was to see how finely the T2 hammermill can mill chunky rusks. And as usual, the Drotsky result didn’t disappoint.

The before and after of yellow lentils milled with the T2 hammermill.

Ever wondered how white beans can be milled to perfection? Drotsky’s T2 hammermill has the answer!

The result of Lupines being milled with the Drotsky T2 hammermill.

Raw Casava milled to its finest form with the S8 hammermill.

Kanab in its raw form milled to its finest form with the S8 hammermill.

Coriander milled with the S8 hammermill, resulting in the finest and most perfect form.

Drotsky’s hammermills are even brave enough for the toughest challenge of them all: The challenging chilies. The results from raw to its finest form, milled with the T2 hammermills. Just ensure that you wear your PPE correctly for this one!

Technical information

Drotsky S-range hammermills: Drotsky’s S-range hammermills are available in a S1, S4, S6 and S8. Below are the specifications for each model:

In the table below is a compilation of the Drotsky S-Range capacities per hour:

Drotsky T-range hammermills: Drotsky also has a new T-range on offer. The T-range consists of two models, namely the T1 and T2.

