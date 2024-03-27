Don’t miss the leaders in the market at NAMPO 2024! | John Deere

Together, John Deere and Guss Automation provides simply the best technology for farmers! John Deere ensures that farmers can farm efficiently and profitably.

GUSS is the first fully autonomous sprayer in South Africa designed to work in any orchard or vineyard. With its technology, GUSS adapts to any orchard environment with precision and ease, perfect for your operation.

Chase Schapansky is the Chief Technology Officer at Guss Automation. In this video he tells us more about Guss’s operations in collaboration with John Deere.

The first sprayer he discusses in the video is the Mini Guss. It has a 1500 liter tank and is designed to spray vineyards and stonefruit. The larger sprayer is called the Orchard Guss and has a 2300 liter tank, designed for spraying nuts and citrus.

Chase gives a rundown on how to use Guss:

Map out your field via GPS Tell the Guss which rows you need sprayed The sprayer will simply go out on their own and start spraying

As easy as…well, one, two, three!

You can tell the Guss exactly where to go, how fast to go, the spray pressure and how many liters per hectare to spray.

The aim in these machines is the reduce labour in the field and to refine the precision of the spray application. The Guss is also covered in the safety department to ensure it doesn’t run off course or run into anything. One way in which this is done is through the sensor at the front of the machine that is on the lookout for obstacles. When the sensor detects something it will come to a stop and alert the driver, who can then look at the obstacle through the camera.

Guss uses a turbo-diesel engine with a lot of hydraulics. The fan allows the sprayer to be a fuel efficient as it can be and it has a run time of about 13 to 14 hours, enough for a work day. It also has an impressive spray pressure of 18 liters/hour.

We are looking forward to seeing what John Deere has up their sleeve this year. Don’t miss out on experiencing John Deere’s latest technology at NAMPO 2024.

For more information, visit www.deere.com.