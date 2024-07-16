Discover a better way to clean vehicles and machinery with Nerta’s touchless soaps

Nerta’s range of touchless soaps offers versatile cleaning solutions for fleets and heavy machinery. Now available in South Africa! Visit www.nertasa.com to view our full range of products.

Our adaptable offerings streamline your wash bay operations for various applications:

• Trucking

• Mining, Earthmoving, and Construction equipment

• Car washes

• Bus cleaning

• Domestic end-user applications



Fast, Easy, and Effective Cleaning: Touchless cleaning saves time, effort, and money. A small volume of our concentrated soaps goes a long way. For example, you can clean approximately 65 Tautliners (Super-links) with a 25 l drum of our soap. Simply foam it on and power wash it off. This minimises or eliminates the need for manual scrubbing or brooming, saving costs on soap, labour, and time. One person can clean a Tautliner (Super-link) in approximately 35 minutes using our supplied hardware.



Why Choose Nerta for your fleet cleaning needs?

Certified Quality: Our ISO 9001 and 14001 certified factory boasts over 50 years of manufacturing excellence.

Potent Cleaning Effect: Experience the superior cleaning power of Nerta chemicals that leave your vehicles ultra-clean.

Environmentally Friendly: Our highly biodegradable chemicals meet stringent European standards ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Global Presence: Manufactured in Belgium and distributed to over 70 countries worldwide.

Contact us at nertasales@uthindents.com for a free demo and experience the efficiency of Nerta’s Touchless cleaning solutions. You can also visit our website www.nertasa.com or phone 072-430-3660.