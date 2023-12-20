Dicla Agri Machinery has the perfect match for your needs

When farmers embark on the journey of purchasing tractors or any farming implements or equipment, many factors come into play, each shaping the decision-making process. The choice of a tractor or farming equipment is not merely a transaction; it is a strategic investment that can significantly impact a farm’s productivity and success.

Andrew Lehlohonolo Makenete, Managing Director of Dicla Agri explains: “Dicla Agri Machinery is a dealer and proud supplier of a wide range of tractors and implements, with our offices based in Krugersdorp, Gauteng. We offer a wide range of agricultural equipment and tractors including New Holland branded Agri Machinery, construction and earth moving machinery, Kubota Agri Machinery, Polaris ATV, Linhai quads and trailers as well as various implements to support farmers primarily. We import and distribute Field King and Agromaster brands across South Africa, and also manufacture our own branded equipment like slashers, rippers, and trailers.”

Service and support

Andrew adds: “We offer extensive after-sales service, spares, and maintenance parts for a wide range of tractors and implements. Our dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond the sale. It is important for us to understand the needs and requirements of our farmers and customers. Our extensive service network and readily available spare parts ensure that farmers have the support they need, maximising uptime and minimising disruptions during critical seasons.”

He says: “Communication is key, and we understand the importance of communicating with our clients timely, should there be any challenges.”

Your complete agriculture solution

Andrew says: “The key to providing clients the ‘complete agricultural solution’ is the recognition that the core constituency of our clients consisting of farmers, municipalities, rural customers, and both government and private agencies more often not only need the equipment we can provide, but a packaged solution.”

He further explains: “They want to be able to manage and control their expenditure on the equipment – hence our recent introduction of the ‘Hello Tractor’ app, which is an analytical and monitoring tool we refer to as the Uber of Tractors – which is able to monitor your tractors, performance and utilisation, and give the owner a better return on the use of an expensive asset. Aligned with this is the development of a platform enabling clients to use the Hello Tractor application to rent out machinery equipment, ensuring greater utilisation of farmers’ assets and machinery.

“Hello Tractor means our solutioning for our clients will enhance our value offering. The next phase after this will be a financing solution – where farmers with contracts will be able to finance their machinery at one level and also have access to production finance. We are taking one step at a time, but we are positive about the direction we are taking,” he adds.

Agricultural training

Dicla Agri Machinery has a sister company, Talana Agri Academy, which is an SAQA and Agri SETA accredited business providing agricultural focused training. The training offered covers a variety of topics including tractor operator training, tractor maintenance, plant production, and animal production amongst others.

Dicla’s recent change in ownership and management

The shareholders of Dicla recently made an active decision to bring in a new strategic BEE partner into the business. This decision was taken in light of the changing landscape within the sector as well as seeing great synergies between themselves and the strategic BEE partners.

Andrew says: “This process took some time to conclude as it was essential that the transition was smooth as well as to ensure that Dicla remained true to its core business and clientele that has been built over the many years. The core of Dicla ultimately is a strong farmer orientated business with good service, integrity, reliability, and a sense of community.”

Dicla’s prospects

Andrew says: “We are excited about what the future holds for Dicla. We are especially excited about growing our sales of yellow machines aggressively into the construction and mining industry. The key is to keep doing the things that made Dicla successful all this time, even better and even faster. Growing our brand awareness in the market whilst picking up market share,” Andrew concludes.

Visit their website at https://machinery.dicla.com, send an e-mail to info@dicla.com or contact them on 011-662-1371. Visit Dicla Agri Machinery at Plot 11 van Wyksvlei (N14) Muldersdrift, Krugersdorp.