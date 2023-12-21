Corteva agriscience has success with Zorvec Vinobel on wine grapes

Downy mildew is a fungal disease that cause great losses for grape farmers. Not only are leaves damaged, affecting the overall development of the plant, but when it is found in the fruits, crop loses are immense. Luckily, grape farmers do not need to pull out their hair in frustration, because Corteva Agriscience has a product that protects vines.

Corteva Agriscience has been conducting trials over the past three years to look at the effectiveness of their soon-to-be-released product, Zorvec Vinobel. The trials were conducted in a vineyard outside Stellenbosch, in the heart of the South African winelands.

New innovation from Corteva Agriscience

“The last few seasons we have had heavy pressure with the downy mildew,” says Pat Le Vieux, Technical Advisory Specialist at AEIC.

“This has been an excellent opportunity in the trials to see the effectiveness of the product in action.

“What really excites me is the new mode of actives that Corteva is bringing to the market. All agricultural systems are currently attempting to reduce the use of active ingredients due to pressure from the EU and regulatory bodies. It is placing different groups of fungicide under a lot of pressure. In the vineyards, that means group 40.

“Thanks to Corteva’s innovations, farmers have a new tool in their toolbelt. They have a new active ingredient in a new product, meaning we can manage resistance better and not rely on the actives that are being removed from our toolkit.

Zorvec Vinabel promises to be the product that delivers

Devan Lotter, an agronomist at Corteva, points out that despite the tough year with the downy mildew, they have seen a lot of positive results. “The results were good, especially with regards to the different applications we tested. Zorvec definitely has a place in the market,” Devan adds.

“One of the strong points of Zorvec is that it is rainfast,” he continues. “This is vital because we recommend that the product is sprayed earlier in the growing season to prevent infection. A product that is rainfast gives farmers that extra peace of mind to know that 20 minutes after spraying, it won’t wash off in the rain.”

A well-designed spray programme assists in optimal results

For the purpose of the trials, Corteva Agriscience has turned to Screeners Development CC to assist. They are an independent agricultural development company that assists with registration and preregistration approval analysis for agricultural products.

“Our goals were to see where Zorvec Vinobel fits into the spray programme,” says Tania Neethling, Field Biologist at Screeners Development CC.

“Our approach was to have a set of vines where we used a standard spray programme, and then have a set where we sprayed the product at different growing stages throughout the season.”

The standard programme started with two applications of Micozet and AgPhos, then it was followed by by Curzate and Folpan, two applications each. Thereafter two applications of Equasion Pro was sprayed, and then the programme was rounded off with two applications of Profiler.

For the trial application, sections were allocated to be sprayed at the flowering stage, fruit onset stage, and then when fruit was in final development. At every section, two applications of Zorvec Vinobel was applied, two weeks apart.

“One of the key characteristics of the fungicide is that is a systemic fungicide, which essentially protects new growth.

“Grapes grow so fast from shoot to the next vegetative state. It is almost like you can see it growing. So for that you need a systemic fungicide that grows with your plant, ensuring that it is protected throughout the season,” she concluded.

For more agronomy advice, visit https://www.corteva.co.za/.