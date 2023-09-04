Control weeds in maize: Corteva Agriscience: SURESTART™ herbicide

SURESTART™ herbicide of Corteva Agriscience is a systemic suspension emulsion herbicide for the pre- and early post-emergence control of annual broadleaf weeds and some annual grasses in maize in the summer rainfall region. This herbicide must be handled with care. SURESTART™ must be mixed with clean water and applied as a uniform pre- or early post-emergence broadcast spray by means of ground application.

SURESTART™ for early post-emergence application should always be used in a tank mixture with a non-ionic adjuvant such as Break-Thru®, Silwet L-77® or Trend® 90. The adjuvant must be added as the last ingredient to the spray tank. In the case of a tank mixture with Mamba™ DMA 480 SL, an adjuvant is only recommended when there is less than 1,1 % Mamba™ DMA 480 SL in the spray mix.

Any individual plants that do not contain the glyphosate tolerant gene would die when sprayed with glyphosate based products such as Mamba™ DMA 480 SL. The utmost care should be taken not to apply this tank mixture to non-glyphosate tolerant maize. Follow the label instructions for the application of this tank mixture to glyphosate tolerant maize as described on the Mamba™ DMA 480 SL label.

Active ingredients of SURESTART™

Acetochlor: 450 g/ℓ

Clopyralid: 35 g/ℓ

Flumetsulam: 14 g/ℓ

Furilazole (safener): 10,79 g/ℓ

Precautions for this product:

Do not inhale vapour or spray mist.

Avoid eye and skin contact. Wear rubber gloves, face shield and protective clothing when handling the concentrate.

Wash contaminated clothing after use.

Wash with soap and water after use.

Do not eat, drink or smoke whilst mixing or applying the product or before washing hands and face. Avoid drift or spray onto other crops, pastures, rivers, dams and areas not under treatment.

Clean all mixing and application equipment thoroughly after use and before it is used with other products.

Resistance prevention and management

SURESTART™ has multiple modes of action – a mixture of a systemic auxin (Group O), a cell division inhibitor (K3) and an ALS (AcetoLactate Synthase) enzyme inhibitor (Group B). This product controls weeds by disrupting normal plant growth patterns and/or by inhibiting production of the enzyme essential for production of certain amino acids needed for normal plant growth.

Some naturally occurring weed biotypes resistant to SURESTART™ herbicide and other herbicides that are either systemic auxin-type herbicides, cell-division inhibitors or ALS inhibitors, may exist through normal genetic variability in any weed population.

The resistant individuals can eventually dominate the weed population if herbicides with the same mode of action are used repeatedly. These resistant weeds, especially where known cases of ALS-resistant grasses occur, will not be controlled by SURESTART™ herbicide, other systemic auxin-type, ALS inhibitors or cell-division inhibitors.

To delay the selection of resistant weeds:

Integrate tillage, crop rotation, mechanical or chemical control methods (including the use of non-selective herbicides) during the fallow period into weed control programmes whenever practical.

Avoid exclusive repeated use of herbicides from the same mode of action group. Plan crop rotations to allow use of herbicides from different mode of action groups.

Maintain herbicide use records for each field.

Prevent movement of resistant weed seeds and vegetative plant material to other fields by cleaning harvesting and tillage equipment and planting clean seed.

When grazing, start with fields with the least weed resistance before moving to fields with high resistance due to the possibility of animals spreading the seed.

Inspect all fields annually to identify the development of resistance early.

Use restrictions

Do not use SURESTART™ on maize in combination with organophosphate insecticides, that is not in tank mixture with an organophosphate insecticide nor where an organophosphate insecticide was applied to the soil at planting or where the crop seed is treated with an organophosphate insecticide, or where an organophosphate insecticide has already been applied post-emergence to the maize crop.

Do not apply SURESTART™ to maize that is stressed by severe weather conditions (cold weather, heavy rain or the risk of freezing temperatures), drought, water-logging, nutrient deficiency, disease, insect damage or herbicide carry-over residues.

Do not use SURESTART™ on inbred parent lines of crop hybrids nor on experimental or newly released cultivars/varieties without first consulting the manufacturer, distributor and the seed company concerned.

Apply the product strictly in accordance with the application directions.

Do not contaminate any water bodies for example dams, rivers, boreholes, et cetera.

SURESTART™ should only be applied once per season. Not to be used as an aerial application.

Do not apply SURESTART™ through any type of irrigation system.

Do not use flood irrigation to apply or incorporate this product.

Do not apply SURESTART™ on dry soil after planting and then apply overhead irrigation.

Do not use SURESTART™ at all on fields where the crop rotation restrictions, on the labels of any preceding herbicides (for example triazines, sulfonylureas et cetera) previously used on those same fields, have not been fully complied with.

Do not apply SURESTART™ pre-emergence to crops on soils with a pH (H 2 O) of 7,0 or higher because an associated higher bio-availability of herbicide for plant uptake may increase the possibility of crop injury. Bear this pH restriction in mind when planning to increase the soil pH with liming materials on fields where SURESTART™ usage is also planned.

Conditions as listed below may result in crop injury by SURESTART™ and/or inadequate weed control:

Poorly drained soils or soils with a compaction layer. Water-logging in the presence of herbicides will cause stand reduction and/or stunted growth, which may lead to yield reduction.

Soils with a pH (H 2 O) of 7 or higher.

O) of 7 or higher. Soils with a pH (H 2 O) of lower than 5 and/or organic material content higher than 3 % may result in poor weed control efficacy.

O) of lower than 5 and/or organic material content higher than 3 % may result in poor weed control efficacy. Conditions of heavy rain and/or irrigation on sandy or gravelly soils.

Prolonged or abnormally cold and/or wet conditions.

Plants under stress due to factors such as poor crop nutrition, nematode infestations, diseases, drought, et cetera.

Do not apply SURESTART™ to seed maize, popcorn and other exotic cultivars.

When tank mixing with Mamba™ DMA 480 SL the warnings, precautions, use restrictions and directions for use on the Mamba™ DMA 480 SL label must be fully adhered to.

Post-plant pre-emergence

When planting into moist soil, SURESTART™ must be applied within three days after planting (but preferably at planting) on a fine, even, firm and freshly prepared seedbed free of weeds, excessive plant trash and large clods. The herbicide mixture should not be applied later than three days after the final cultivation for seedbed preparation.

Do not apply SURESTART™ through any type of irrigation. Use overhead irrigation only to incorporate after application.

Visit https://www.corteva.co.za/ for more information.