CNH Industrial hosted: I am a survivor! A workshop for women abuse victims

Women showed their combined strength at a workshop on abused women held by CNH Industrial in honour of Women’s Month in August. The workshop highlighted the significance of acknowledging the local community as a source of strength.

The workshop’s goal was to impress upon the women that they are not alone in their difficulties and that reaching out for assistance is a sign of resilience, not weakness.

Seven ladies at CNH Industrial have some advice to offer:

Kholeka Siphunzi

In today’s society, there is often pressure to maintain a facade of perfection and to only focus on the positive aspects of our lives. We shy away from discussing difficult and painful subjects, fearing that they may tarnish the image we have carefully constructed.

However, today’s experience has been a true eye-opener for me. As I sat down with my colleagues at CNH Industrial, I was reminded of our humble beginnings and the journey we have embarked upon together. It was in this moment that I realised the importance of addressing the inner struggles we often suppress.

By openly discussing and acknowledging our inner struggles, we create a supportive and understanding environment where we can grow and overcome challenges together. It is through these conversations that we can bring about positive change and foster a culture of empathy and compassion within our organisation.

Laura Pereira

In today’s society, women continue to face numerous obstacles and barriers, both externally and internally. However, events like the one we witnessed today serve as a powerful reminder that these challenges can be overcome.

Regardless of our circumstances or backgrounds, it is crucial for women to maintain an unwavering belief in themselves and their abilities. This event, in particular, has reinforced the importance of self-confidence and the impact it can have on our lives.

Irene Hart

In today’s society, women face a multitude of challenges and obstacles. Whether it is navigating a male-dominated industry, balancing work and family responsibilities, or overcoming societal expectations, the struggles can sometimes feel overwhelming.

However, it is important to remember that we are not alone in this journey. Today’s event served as a powerful reminder of the strength and support that can be found within a community of like-minded women.

Marika van Staden

In today’s society, it is crucial to acknowledge and address the issues of abuse that many individuals endure silently. While I may not have personal experience with abuse, I recognise that there are countless people around us who have suffered or are currently suffering.

It is our responsibility to be there for them, to lend a helping hand, and to provide the support they desperately need. To all the women out there, I want you to know that you have a voice, and we are here to listen. If you are going through any form of abuse, please do not hesitate to come forward.

There are resources available to help you, such as hotlines, shelters, and support groups. Remember that you are not alone, and there are people who genuinely care about your well-being.

It takes courage to speak up, but seeking help is an important step towards breaking free from the cycle of abuse. No one deserves to be mistreated, and everyone deserves to live a life free from fear and violence. Together, we can create a world where abuse is not tolerated, and survivors can find strength, healing, and justice.

Kanthi Pillay

This has been a great event, incredible to hear other women’s stories, very uplifting and sad in a way. To hear what women go through every day is a challenge for all women.

However, it is also a reminder of the incredible resilience and strength that we possess as individuals and as a collective. My advice to women is simple yet powerful – stand up, be brave, and never be silent.

Yolandi Pani

As women, our individual journeys may take us down different paths, but there is a common point where our relevance intersects. It is at this juncture that we realise the importance of finding a network of women we can trust and feel comfortable with.

Having a support system of like-minded individuals can help us navigate the challenges and complexities of life. Unfortunately, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a network of women like the CNH women.

Nelia du Toit

In today’s world, it is crucial to remember that you are never alone. There are people around you who are ready to support and assist you in your journey. The workshop we attended today shed light on this important message and touched the hearts of many.

It reminded us all that, as women, we possess immense power and resilience. We are survivors, not victims. It is essential to recognise that help is always available, and all we need to do is ask.

Monica Pringle from Case Industrial expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Petrie and her team and the Women’s Work Warehouse for their unwavering support and guidance.

As she took the stage to address the audience, her words resonated with genuine appreciation and admiration for the efforts made by the marketing team to make the day possible. Monica thanked each and every individual involved in organising the event, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

She emphasised that their contributions did not go unnoticed and expressed her excitement for what the future holds, eagerly anticipating the next opportunity to collaborate and create more successful events together.