Catastrophic shortage of life-saving Trilostane threatens pets

Thousands of pets across South Africa are facing a medical crisis, as a regulatory dispute over Trilostane – the only effective treatment for Cushing’s disease – leaves pet owners and veterinarians without access to this critical medication.

Cushing’s disease is a debilitating condition caused by an overactive adrenal gland, and Trilostane helps manage the symptoms, allowing dogs, cats, and horses to lead healthy, comfortable lives. However, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has recently blocked the release of new batches of Trilostane, jeopardising the health of countless pets.

“This is not just an administrative delay – it’s a catastrophe for animals that rely on Trilostane to manage this disease. Without treatment, pets will suffer unnecessary pain, and in some cases, their lives may be at risk,” explained Dr. Johan Oosthuyse, CEO of V-Tech.

Court-ordered release of initial batch

The dispute with SAHPRA escalated to the courts in October 2023, where a judge instructed SAHPRA and V-Tech to reach an agreement regarding the release of an initial batch of Trilostane. Following this guidance, V-Tech worked closely with SAHPRA to secure the necessary arrangements, ensuring that pets in need could finally receive the long-awaited medication.

However, the situation has deteriorated further. SAHPRA is now blocking the release of additional batches despite V-Tech’s full compliance. For over five years, V-Tech has imported Trilostane with SAHPRA’s knowledge and cooperation. This is not a new chemical – it has been safely used for more than a decade to manage Cushing’s disease. The medication is prescribed exclusively by veterinarians and is not intended for public use.

“This situation is critical – there is little Trilostane left in the country, and without it, many animals will face severe suffering,” said Oosthuyse. “It is incomprehensible that we are now again encountering barriers for a medication that SAHPRA has been aware of and allowed for years”.

“At V-Tech, we see it as our responsibility to stand up for the veterinary community and the animals they care for. We continue constructive engagement with SAHPRA to release further batches of Trilostane immediately – pets are family, and they deserve access to this life-saving medication,” said Oosthuyse.