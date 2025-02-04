Carrot harvesting is now made easy with the Dewulf Carrot Harvester

501 words

Carrot harvesting is a critical phase in the agricultural cycle, demanding precision and efficiency to ensure high-quality produce.

In South Africa, carrots represent approximately 5% of the total vegetable produce sold, making them one of the leading vegetables in the market—behind potatoes, onions, and tomatoes.

With the harvesting season approaching for carrots planted late last year, it is essential to understand the harvesting process and how advanced machinery, like the Dewulf Carrot Harvester, can enhance efficiency and productivity.

Understanding the carrot harvesting process

Timing: Harvesting typically occurs when carrots reach their optimal size and maturity. Factors such as planting dates, carrot variety, and local climate conditions influence the exact timing. For crops planted late last year, the harvest period is approaching, making it crucial for farmers to prepare for harvest.

Preparation: Before harvesting, fields are assessed to determine soil conditions and carrot readiness. Proper irrigation management ensures the soil is neither too dry nor too wet, making it easier to extract and reducing the risk of damage to the crop.

Harvesting: Traditionally, carrots were harvested manually, a labour-intensive and time-consuming method. Now, agriculture has shifted towards a mechanisation era, using specialised harvesters that enhance efficiency and reduce labour costs for farmers.

Introducing the Dewulf Carrot Harvester

Dewulf is a renowned manufacturer specialising in agricultural machinery for root crops. Their carrot harvesters are designed to deliver robustness, reliability, and user-friendliness. Dewulf offers a range of models to suit various farming needs, including self-propelled, trailed, and mounted variants, capable of handling one to four rows, and equipped with either bunkers or discharge elevators.

Advantages of the Dewulf Carrot Harvester

High-quality components: Dewulf’s harvesters are constructed using wear-resistant materials, ensuring durability and longevity. The bearings of each cutter set are hermetically sealed with ‘labyrinth sealing’, providing superior durability. The maintenance-free gearbox drive ensures perfect synchronisation of the knives, resulting in undamaged carrot tops and extended knife lifespan.

Versatility: Dewulf offers various models to cater to different harvesting needs. For instance, the GKIIS is a trailed 2-row top lifting harvester with a discharge elevator, designed for high capacity and quality harvesting. Its 800 mm wide cross conveyor and elevated discharge elevator ensure efficient product flow and minimal rollback.

Efficiency: The self-propelled models, such as the ZKIV, are designed for high efficiency, capable of harvesting four rows simultaneously. These machines are equipped with advanced features to handle various field conditions, ensuring a smooth and efficient harvesting process.

Rebelo Agricultural Group: Your partner in carrot harvesting

In South Africa, the Rebelo Agricultural Group stands as a trusted supplier of agricultural machinery, including Dewulf carrot harvesters. With over 35 years of experience in the agriculture industry, Rebelo offers a comprehensive selection of specialised vegetable equipment from top European manufacturers, catering to all your cultivation, planting, weeding, harvesting, spraying, and automated packaging needs.

By partnering with Rebelo, farmers gain access to cutting-edge machinery and expert support, ensuring a successful and efficient carrot harvesting season.

Visit the Rebelo website at https://rebelo.co.za/ for more information.