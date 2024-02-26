Cape Leopard Trust launches innovative conservation kraal challenge to mitigate farmer-predator conflict

On 1 February 2024, the Cape Leopard Trust (CLT) announced a national competition to find designs for an affordable, safe, durable, portable and predator-proof kraal (a coral or protective enclosure) to secure livestock.

The initiative, dubbed ‘Mobi-kraal’, seeks to leverage creative input and expertise from a diverse pool of participants, aiming to support livestock farmers in South Africa and globally. The competition includes a generous prize for the winning design.

Why Mobi-kraal?

In regions where agriculture intersects with wildlife habitats, predators may pose a considerable threat to farming operations. When wild prey is unavailable or livestock is accessible, predators opportunistically hunt livestock, sometimes causing significant economic damage to both subsistence and commercial farmers. Retaliation may follow, but the reduction or removal of predators is not a feasible or sustainable solution. Often, the most effective mitigation method is to secure livestock overnight when at their most vulnerable, but for many farmers a permanent structure is not a viable option.

After engaging with communities affected by leopard conflicts, the CLT recognised the need to design and rigorously test a mobile predator-proof kraal, with the ultimate aim of sharing a freely available blueprint for livestock farmers and conservation organisations worldwide to add to their depredation mitigation toolbox. The Mobi-kraal project was borne from this need. The CLT is inviting applications from individuals and teams nationally who can apply their creativity and engineering know-how to provide a practical solution for farmers who suffer stock losses.

Supported by leading organisations

The Mobi-kraal project garners support from prestigious entities including the Royal Commission for AIUIa, Hans Hoheisen Charitable Trust, Van Tienhoven Foundation, Oppenheimer Generations Research & Conservation, Shangani Holistic, and Spoor & Fisher.

Competition details

The Conservation Kraal Challenge welcomes entries from 1 February to 30 June 2024. Participants stand a chance to win a cash prize of up to R50 000, as well as travel and accommodation costs valued at R20 000 to help the CLT develop and field test their design.

The challenge is open to South African citizens or permanent residents of South Africa, who are 18 years or older. Entries will be accepted from individuals or teams of up to 5 people, from any discipline (engineering, agricultural and/or conservation experience is beneficial) and any degree of qualification, including students, professionals, and amateurs.

Entry process

Review the Conservation Kraal Challenge Competition Guide for comprehensive details (including competition rules and framework, entry requirements and submission process, design criteria and judging process). Prepare your entry by downloading the Entry Questions to compose your answers offline. Submit your design via the Entry Portal on the Mobi-Kraal website between 1 February and 30 June 2024. Create a profile for your individual or team entry, accept the Terms and Conditions, answer the entry questions, upload your design and click submit. Winners will be announced 10 August 2024, following a thorough evaluation by a panel of judges.

Visit mobikraal.org or email mobikraal@capeleopard.org.za for more details.

Issued by the Cape Leopard Trust