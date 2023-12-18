Built for results: John Deere introduces the new C1 200 combine

Farmers in Zambia can now enjoy the benefits of the John Deere C1 200 combine harvester which has been upgraded to be more robust and productive. John Deere AME recently announced the release of the C1 200 combine into African and Middle East markets. The C1 200 combine with its hybrid harvesting technology and durable built is set to prove itself as a popular and effective harvesting solution for smaller and mid-size farmers.

How is the C1 200 combine different?

The C1 200 is based on the current C120 model to which strategic improvements and additions have been made. Several key structures have been reenforced to ensure greater reliability in the tough African conditions, making sure the C1 200 will not let you down when you depend on it.

Improvements include a more powerful engine and a 33% larger fuel tank of 400 litres which will enable you to harvest with more power and for longer periods. The grain tank capacity has been increased by 31% to 5 500 litres. Coupled with a 70% faster grain unloading rate of 75 l/s, it will improve productivity and efficiency by reducing unloading cycles dramatically. The unloading auger swings a full 110 degrees to the front, providing the operator with excellent visibility when unloading.

Improved uptime and easier maintenance will benefit owners greatly. This is achieved through 500 hours service intervals (John Deere Plus50 Oil only) and quick and easy access to critical maintenance points like the engine, radiator, and engine oil drain handle. A high wear package is now also offered for highly abrasive crops like rice.

To complement the above changes, the C1 200 boasts a brand new and modern styling that owners will take great pride in.

Technology

The C1 200 features a versatile corner post display that shows all vital machine and harvesting information in real time, enabling the operator to easily survey the harvesting operation and make informed decisions. The combine is operated with a multi-functional joystick, which gives the operator control of all the primary harvesting functions. The joystick also allows for easy headland turns and quick reaction to changing field conditions.

Cab

The large 2,3 m2 cab is air-conditioned and has low noise levels, thus providing a comfortable working environment for the operator during long harvesting hours. A rotatable front ladder ensures easy access to the cab and reduces the risk of any damage to the ladder. For nighttime harvesting, six roof mounted and two working LED lights will provide excellent visibility and boost productivity.

Feeding, threshing, separation, and cleaning

The C1 200 is a hybrid combine, meaning that it has both a threshing cylinder of 610 mm, and a rotor of 3 300 mm. This dual concept ensures that the C1 200 is a versatile combine which can harvest a wide variety of grains effectively, including large grains like maize and soya beans, as well as small grains like wheat, rice, barley, and canola.

Smooth and efficient feeding is achieved with a 1 040 mm wide feeder house which is equipped with a height-adjustable floating feed drum that can handle high material throughput. Perfect separation keeps your grain in the machine and your residue in the field. The C1 200 features three rotor speeds, independently adjustable cylinder speed, two top cover angles, a variety of different concaves for different crop types and separator grate spacers to fine tune performance.

This combine also features a much larger active separation area than any other combine in its class and combined with a total cleaning area of 3,4 m², it can deliver significantly higher productivity and excellent grain quality with minimal losses.

Header compatibility

The C1 200 can be matched to a wide range of front-end equipment options. For maize five and six row headers (76 cm spacing) can be fitted. For small grains, both rigid and flex platforms up to 22 feet can be fitted. There is also an option for a 12 feet belt pick-up.

Residue management

The 40 rotating and 39 stationary knives achieve excellent chopping quality which accelerates residue discomposure. Residue is evenly spread behind the combine via adjustable vanes.

Drivetrain specifications

The C1 200 is equipped with the potent John Deere PowerTech™ 6,8-litre turbocharged engine which produces 136kW (185 hp). Thus, when harvesting in dense or moist crops, in hilly terrain, or when unloading whilst harvesting, the combine will have more than enough torque reserve to conquer these tough harvesting conditions. The engine is matched with a 4-speed mechanical transmission which has a transport speed of 21 km/h. Power is transferred to the front driving wheels via a proven hydrostatic ground drive.

Options and extras

For the farmer looking for more traction and stability, a powered rear axle for four-wheel drive can be factory installed. If extra flotation and traction is required (for example the harvesting of rice in paddy fields) the C1 200 can be ordered track ready for full compatibility with the popular steel tracks from Agro Maquinas which can be fitted within only a few hours.

Testing in Zambia

During 2023, the new C1 200 was tested in Zambia harvesting soya beans and wheat. This compact combine surprised with its performance and productivity in different harvesting conditions. Grain quality, efficiency and fuel consumption was impressive!

John Deere AME is positive that the C1 200 Combine will prove itself as a capable, affordable, and popular option for grain farmers in the African and Middle East markets. Contact your nearest John Deere Dealer for more information.