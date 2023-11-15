Be safe and have signal on your farm with Bolton Technical

Many farmers in South Africa are in remote areas and face issues with slow internet and poor to non-existent cellular phone coverage. This could be due to being located far away from the nearest cell tower, or other factors blocking cellular signal like mountains or thick walls.

This is a big problem for people who work from home, especially since Covid-19. It is also a big danger for medical emergencies or farm attacks when you urgently need to get hold of someone.

There is a solution now for these farmers, Bolton Technical. They are the leading provider of cell phone signal boosters in South Africa.

Whether it is an iPhone, an Android phone, a Galaxy, Pixel, or any other phone, if you have a paid cellular service, then a signal booster will also improve reception to your phone. It is compatible with Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

Signal boosters for agriculture in SA

In your farmhouse or any farm building, phone reception can be optimised by using a cellular signal booster. It is the best and easiest solution to poor cellular signal on farms.

Cell phone signal boosters for farms and remote areas takes existing weak signals, amplifies it up to thirty-two times, and rebroadcasts the enhanced signal inside your farmhouse, cottage, or off-the-grid home.

The best thing about this is it is a once-off purchase and you do not have to pay a monthly fee.

Farm signal booster features:

Better 2G, 3G, and 4G coverage

Reliable reception, and faster internet service.

Works on all phones and cellular devices

Works on all South African networks (Vodacom, MTN, Cell C and Telkom)

Easy installation, complete kit

No need to connect to WiFi.

Thirty day better signal or money-back guarantee – because it works!

Why bother with a better signal on the farm?

To be a precision farmer you must use technology. And to do that you need a phone, and you need signal to access your precision apps. Good signal means enabling applications to be location-based and linked to real-time sensors and enabling synchronisation of devices and equipment. For example, a farmer can monitor and control his pivots through an app on his phone. Farmers also need signal for their security cameras.

ICT technologies offer agriculture remarkable opportunities for improving farm efficiency and information gathering, including:

Access to information: Google and YouTube are two of the most widely used information resources on the internet. Farmers need access to the internet to stay on top of the latest agriculture trends and information.

Communication: Online communities and forums allow farmers to stay connected, engage with advisers and farmer organisations. There are many farming groups on social media allowing free exchange of information and ideas.

Farm management and data collection apps for both Apple and Android users. Farming apps include those for tracking and managing livestock, managing water points and irrigation, engine and machinery monitoring and reporting, remote monitoring of sensors such as soil moisture probes, weed and disease identification and other IoT applications.

Bolton Technologies signal boosters for farmers:

Most powerful signal booster for agriculture – A1000

Most popular signal booster choice for agriculture – A500

Best versatile option suitable for small areas, vehicles, tractors, and farming automation – AM-Pro 100

A cell phone signal booster works by doing three main things:

The outside antenna pulls in existing 3G and 4G LTE signal.

The amplifier boosts signal up to thirty-two times.

The inside antenna broadcasts the boosted signal inside your farmhouse, home, or office.

As a rule, you should buy the strongest booster possible if you live far away from a cell tower, but if you live close to one, you can get away with a weaker booster.

The farmer can install the signal booster easily. All the coax cables come pre-terminated with N-male connectors, making it an easy system to join. If a person is handy it is not difficult at all. There are also various resources on the Bolton website assisting clients with installation. The most important thing is to get the outside antenna as high as possible and to use the recommended tools to find the best cell tower from which to source cellular signal.

Bolton provides free delivery to all main South African cities, and because they want to guarantee satisfaction, they provide a lifetime technical support and a 1-year warranty for all products.

