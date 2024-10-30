B&B Tombstones: Honouring your loved ones

It does not matter if you are a funeral home, a farmer with a graveyard on the farm or just someone who lost a loved one. B&B Tombstones will help you with a tombstone that will last for the next generations to see, to honour those who are gone.

B&B Tombstones has been up and running for more than 17 years. They offer a wide range of beautifully crafted affordable tombstones with flexible lay-buy options to suit your needs. Let them help you create a stunning memorial display for the funeral, making the process a little easier during such a difficult time. They are able to do any special designs like symbols or pictures etched onto their stones.

They use lintels to ensure the stone will not sink. The washed away soil at the stone should be topped up as time goes by. Their tombstones can also withstand all weather circumstances.

Tombstone ranges:

Baby stones like butterfly, teddy or headstone and adult headstones.

Some people will ask why you should still use a tombstone. Tombstones were originally used to mark a place where a person was buried, and it has become a way for grieving families to obtain closure. It is a place you can go to “visit” your loved one.

Whatever your beliefs, traditions or budget, Tombstones can help you. They have offices in Soweto, Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark and Heidelberg.

E-mail them at admin@bandbtombstones.co.za or admin@vaaldiamondtools.co.za or contact them at 016-986-3215 or (+27)76-701-5663 for more information. You can also visit their website: https://bbgranite.my.canva.site/bbgraniteworks or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bandbtombstones/