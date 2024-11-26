B&B Granite Works: Get a heat resistant countertop for your kitchen

To choose your kitchen’s countertop is one of the biggest decisions you will make in your life. It should look good with your cupboards and style and must be long-lasting because chances are good you will not renovate your kitchen again anytime soon. The countertop also has to add detail to your kitchen.

B&B Granite Works have granite and quartz countertops to choose from. These countertops are by far the best option compared to other countertops.

Quartz is top on the list because it is durable and long-lasting. Quartz tops are made from engineered stone, a combination of ground quartz, resins, and polymers to create a tough material.

That is why you will not have to worry when you put your hot plate on the countertop. It can withstand heat, everyday wear and tear being scratch and stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Quartz is also available in a wide range of colours, patterns, profiles, and finishes. B&B Granite Works also has options like their Quartz Gold Calacatta and Star Black which is something out of the ordinary. The normal white and black countertops are not the “in thing” anymore, but rather the ones with more patterns and colours.

The two-tone countertops are also foreseen to be popular in 2025 and work best with a strong contrast. The idea is to make your island or a corner a darker countertop to create a statement againt the rest, which is a lighter colour like white.

B&B Granite Works takes pride in offering free estimate quotes, ensuring that you have a clear understanding of the investment required for your upgrade. Upon final measurements, a 75% deposit is required to commence the process, allowing them to dedicate their resources and attention to detail to make your vision a reality.

Contact them on 016-986-3215 or (+27)66-476-6536, which is also available on WhatsApp for quick and easy service. Drop them a mail at tops@bandbtombstones.co.za or visit their website: https://bbgranite.my.canva.site/bbgraniteworks or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bandbgraniteworks to choose your perfect countertop.

Visit their factory today, not only for your kitchen but the rest of your home as well, at 31 Fairbanks Street, NW 7, Vanderbijlpark for viewing as photos and samples may vary from available stock.