B&B Granite Works: Choose durable countertops to last a lifetime

Granite countertops is pretty, durable, heat-resistant and will last as long as you live in your kitchen.

If you want to renovate your kitchen and are looking for quality countertops visit B&B Granite Works. They can help with long-term quality and stunning granite and quartz countertops.

Serving the Gauteng region and parts of the Free State, they are passionate about creating lasting tributes and transforming spaces with their top-notch craftsmanship.

They take pride in offering free estimate quotes, ensuring that you have a clear understanding of the investment required for your upgrade. Upon final measurements, a 75% deposit is required to commence the process, allowing them to dedicate their resources and attention to detail to make your vision a reality.

Choose right! What is the difference between granite and quartz

Granite is a very hard stone and 100 percent natural and heat resistant. It is mined from quarries and cut down to a manageable size, and then polished to a fine finish.

Quartz is slightly different in that it is not 100 percent natural. Instead, it is manufactured using 95 percent ground natural quartz and 5 percent polymer resins.

Some people think quartz is a better option because:

It is more environmentally friendly. Granite has to be mined from quarries while quartz can be made out of local and recyclable materials, so it is considerably more “green”.

It is antibacterial. Quartz is non-porous, so it resists bacteria. Granite is porous, which is why it must be cleaned daily and resealed annually.

Quartz comes in virtually any colour that you would like and that will suit your kitchen. Granite is limited to what comes in from the quarry.

Quartz has a fantastic warranty.

Quartz has increased durability because it is harder than granite.

Quartz can be manufactured, unlike granite, to have a uniform appearance.

Repairs are much easier, not that it is likely needed to be repaired in its lifetime.

Countertop ranges of B&B Granite Works to choose from:

Granite

Sage brush

Grigio mahogany

Kalahari spring

African ivory

Rustenburg

Silver sardo

Matt Rustenburg

Leather Rustenburg

Quartz

Grey

Vanilla

Crystal

Stone

Cream

Glitter

Grey crystal

Caramel

Bianco calacatta

Carbon

White

Black marquina

Whisper

Calacatta black

Gold calacatta

Calacatta cloud

Contact them at 016-986-6315, (+27)83-611-1342, admin@bandbtombstones.co.za, tops@bandbtombstones.co.za or visit their website: https://bbgranite.my.canva.site/bbgraniteworks or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bandbgraniteworks to choose your perfect countertop.