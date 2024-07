Cattle prices for A2/3 is R55,72 and had a 0,24% increase, weaners R31,84 with a 1,74% increase and class C2/3 is R43,25 with a 0,32% increase.

Please see the full weekly livestock report below for 28 June 2024.

AMT Weekly Livestock Report No #26 (2024.06.28)

Source: AMT