Agrizen Irrigation: Intelligent water solutions for a sustainable future

Agrizen Irrigation may be a new name in the industry, but this dynamic company has already made a strong impression with its intelligent irrigation systems that promise smarter water use, higher yields and a greener planet.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Polokwane, Limpopo, Agrizen Irrigation serves agricultural, commercial, and residential clients across South Africa and beyond. From large-scale farming operations and commercial landscapes to private gardens, the company designs, supplies, and installs advanced irrigation systems tailored to each client’s specific needs.

Backed by a team of seasoned professionals and technical experts, Agrizen Irrigation combines advanced irrigation design, project management, and product distribution experience. Their specialists, drawn from leading agricultural and engineering backgrounds, ensure every project – large or small – is guided by precision, efficiency, and sustainability.

Innovation through collaboration

Agrizen Irrigation’s strength lies not only in its expertise but also in its strategic partnerships. The company collaborates closely with the Ice Blue Group (IBG), a leading provider of sustainable agricultural solutions. This partnership extends Agrizen’s capabilities beyond irrigation to include microbial organic solutions, compost production, commercial dam construction, advanced oxidation technology, and renewable energy systems.

Through IBG Organics, Agrizen gains access to cutting-edge organic technologies that promote soil health and sustainable crop production. IBG’s flagship Pureflo Systems, for example, ozonate and purify water to remove harmful substances and improve soil and plant vitality. Complementing these are their Kilat soil enhancers, which prevent compaction, balance pH, and improve nutrient availability.

Together, Agrizen and IBG embody a shared mission: to empower farmers with world-class, holistic solutions that enhance productivity while preserving the environment.

Vision and mission

Agrizen Irrigation envisions a future where every drop of water is used efficiently and sustainably – nourishing landscapes, livelihoods, and communities for generations to come.

Its mission is to revolutionise water, nutrient, and soil management through innovation. By integrating technology with ecological awareness, Agrizen aims to enhance the vitality of agricultural and landscaping ecosystems, ensuring long-term environmental and economic sustainability.

At the heart of Agrizen’s operations lies a commitment to eco-friendly practices, resource efficiency, and measurable results. The company’s goal is to help clients conserve water, increase yields, and reduce costs without compromising the health of the environment.

Comprehensive product and service offering

Agrizen Irrigation offers a complete range of products and services covering every aspect of modern irrigation. Their catalogue includes valves, fittings, pumps, filtration systems, and automation controls from trusted global manufacturers.

Whether it’s a small homestead garden or a large commercial farm, Agrizen ensures precision irrigation tailored to soil type, crop requirements, and water availability. Drip systems, sprinkler setups, and sub-surface technologies are designed for maximum water-use efficiency, thereby helping clients save up to 50% on water consumption.

Why choose Agrizen Irrigation?

Comprehensive expertise: Decades of combined experience in irrigation design, product selection, and project execution guarantee tailored solutions for every client.

Decades of combined experience in irrigation design, product selection, and project execution guarantee tailored solutions for every client. Extensive product range: A broad selection of top-quality irrigation components ensures compatibility, durability, and reliability.

Extensive product range: A broad selection of top-quality irrigation components ensures compatibility, durability, and reliability.
Sustainability focus: Agrizen promotes sustainable practices through advanced, water-efficient technologies and eco-friendly products.

Agrizen promotes sustainable practices through advanced, water-efficient technologies and eco-friendly products. Customer-centric approach: The company prioritises customer satisfaction, offering personal guidance, technical support, and maintenance services.

Customer-centric approach: The company prioritises customer satisfaction, offering personal guidance, technical support, and maintenance services.
Strategic partnerships: Collaboration with IBG,enhances Agrizen's technical capacity and expands access to specialized agricultural innovations.

Transforming water efficiency: The DNA irrigation breakthrough

One of Agrizen’s flagship offerings is the DNA Irrigation System, an advanced sub-surface irrigation technology that dramatically improves water-use efficiency and crop performance. Developed and tested in South Africa’s Ceres Valley, the DNA system represents a major leap forward in precision irrigation.

Before installation, apple orchards in the Ceres trial were irrigated at 36 litres per hour per tree. After introducing DNA technology, water usage dropped to 16 litres per hour – representing a 56% reduction. This means that the same water allocation that previously irrigated one hectare can now irrigate two hectares, effectively doubling productivity with the same resource base.

The financial implications are significant. The investment of R165 366 per hectare in DNA irrigation infrastructure yields immediate returns: with the additional irrigated hectare valued at R250,000, farmers see an instant capital gain of over R84 000. Moreover, the extra hectare produces roughly 65 tonnes of apples annually, generating an additional R185 000 in yearly revenue.

Beyond the economic advantages, environmental benefits include reduced surface water evaporation, natural weed suppression, and improved soil structure through targeted hydration and nutrient delivery.

The DNA advantage

The DNA system divides each tree or vine into a specific irrigation delivery zone, ensuring that water and nutrients are delivered directly to the root ball at precise volumes and rates. This targeted approach reduces wastage, improves root health, and promotes consistent crop quality.

Key results from field applications include:

Over 50% reduction in water use, pumping time, and electricity costs.

Up to 20% labour savings due to decreased weed control and maintenance.

30% nutrient savings through efficient fertiliser delivery.

Doubling of productive farm acreage within existing water rights.

Increased farm value by more than 80% due to expanded arable land.

This technology is particularly valuable for regions with limited water allocations, such as the Western Cape. For a 10-hectare farm, DNA irrigation can effectively turn that into 20 hectares of productive land, improving profitability by millions of rand over the system’s 25-year lifespan.

The P1 and P2 systems: Sub-surface innovation

The DNA range features two main systems: P1 and P2, both designed to deliver water and nutrients directly to the root zone, where they are needed most.

P1: Sub-surface zonal irrigation

The P1 system focuses on efficient water delivery and nutrient management through sub-surface emitters. Its short-cycle irrigation process reduces pumping time by more than half, conserving both energy and water. Made from UV-resistant polypropylene, the system boasts a lifespan of over 20 years.

This zonal approach allows farmers to control irrigation volumes for each tree or vine, adapting to specific soil types and crop needs, all from a single main supply line. It is easy to install and compatible with existing surface drip systems, making it a cost-effective upgrade for established orchards and vineyards.

P2: Deep-root soil amendment and water-retentive system

The P2 system incorporates an innovative sub-surface moisture reservoir that retains water and nutrients in the root zone, preventing percolation losses in sandy soils. Using a pre-mixed combination of vermiculite, perlite, pumice, and potassium polyacrylate polymers, the reservoir maintains soil moisture, aeration, and fertility for days between irrigation cycles.

This technology is especially beneficial for arid and semi-arid regions where water is scarce and soil quality is poor. Farmers gain healthier trees, reduced fertiliser usage, and consistent yields while cutting water and energy consumption by over 50%.

Soil science in action

The DNA reservoir’s pre-mix composition supports nutrient-rich, oxygenated environments that encourage vigorous root growth. Materials such as light expanded clay aggregate (LECA) and vermiculite prevent compaction, improve drainage, and promote sustained moisture exchange between the reservoir and surrounding soil.

As a result, crops grown under the P2 system exhibit higher survival rates, better fruit quality, and increased resistance to stress. The slow-release medicator option allows targeted delivery of nutrients or treatments to specific trees as needed, providing unmatched flexibility and precision.

A greener future through technology

Agrizen Irrigation’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and partnership is setting a new benchmark for modern agriculture. By integrating advanced irrigation systems with organic and renewable technologies, the company helps farmers achieve more with less: more yield, more efficiency, and more value per drop.

As global agriculture faces mounting pressure from climate change and water scarcity, Agrizen’s intelligent irrigation systems offer a way forward: empowering farmers, protecting natural resources, and nurturing a resilient agricultural future.

For more information about Agrizen’s intelligent water solutions, visit www.agrizenirrigation.co.za